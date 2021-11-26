Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida and Kentucky battle for first place in the SEC on Friday when they play the first of two straight matches against each other.
    Author:

    The top two teams in the SEC face off in a two-match series that will decide who will win the conference title. Kentucky and Florida have both proven to be the best teams in the SEC. The Wildcats have just one loss while the Gators have two.

    How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream the Florida at Kentucky match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kentucky just needs to win one of the two matches to clinch the title, while the Gators will have to sweep the defending national champions to win it.

    Kentucky's only defeat in the SEC this year was an upset loss to South Carolina back on Nov. 4. Since then, the Wildcats have won six straight without losing a single set. 

    They have been absolutely dominant since that loss, but Florida will be their toughest opponent in the SEC.

    Florida has been just as hot as the Wildcats. The Gators have rolled off nine straight wins since a four-set loss to LSU. They have rarely been tested and feel like they can come into Lexington and steal the SEC title away from Kentucky.

    This should be a great two matches between two of the best teams in the conference and in the country.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Florida at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

