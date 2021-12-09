Florida travels to Louisville on Thursday afternoon to take on the Cardinals in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament.

Florida will take on Louisville in the third round of the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament after sweeping its way through the first two rounds by beating both Florida A&M and Miami (FL) in straight sets.

How to Watch Florida at Louisville in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Florida finished second in the SEC this year to earn the 16th seed in the tournament. The Gators lost their last two matches of the year to miss out on a share of the conference title to Kentucky, but those were the only two losses they have had in their last 13 matches.

Thursday, though, they will get their toughest match of the year when they take on undefeated and top-seeded Louisville.

Louisville comes into its third round matchup with Florida a perfect 30-0 and has lost a combined 11 sets all year. It has been the most dominant team in college volleyball this year and is one of the favorites to win the whole thing. The Cardinals easily took care of Illinois-Chicago and Ball State in the first two rounds.

Louisville is a huge favorite in this one, but Florida is very good team as well. The Cardinals look like they are on a collision course with Texas for the national title, but the Gators will try and pull off the upset Thursday afternoon.

