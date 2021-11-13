Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State at Colorado State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fresno State and Colorado State both look to bounce back after losses to Wyoming when they battle Saturday afternoon in women's college volleyball.
    In a bit of a scheduling coincidence, both Fresno State and Colorado State played Wyoming in their last match. Both schools lost to the Cowgirls and will look to get back in the win column when they play Saturday afternoon.

    How to Watch Fresno State at Colorado State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream the Fresno State at Colorado State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fresno State's loss was its third in four matches and has dropped its Mountain West record to just 7-8, putting the Bulldogs a half-match back of the Cowgirls.

    Colorado State's loss to Wyoming snapped its two-match winning streak and was just its third loss in the Mountain West all year. The Rams now hold just a one-match lead over second-place Utah State and San Jose State.

    The Rams have been the best team in the conference all year but need to get back in the win column if they want to keep it that way. 

    They are the favorites in this match but need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their big match with Utah State next Thursday.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Fresno State at Colorado State in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
