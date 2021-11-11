Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State at Wyoming in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wyoming goes for its third straight win in women's college volleyball on Thursday when it hosts Fresno State.
    Wyoming is coming off its biggest win of the year when it pulled off a comeback to knock off first-place Colorado State. It was an epic rally that gave the Rams just their third conference loss on the year.

    How to Watch Fresno State at Wyoming in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the Fresno State at Wyoming match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win was also the Cowgirls' second straight and has them at 7-8 in the Mountain West. 

    Wyoming is now just a half-game back of Fresno State and could jump the Bulldogs with a win on Thursday. 

    Fresno State will look to keep that from happening and pick up a season sweep of the Cowgirls. The Bulldogs knocked them off in straight sets back on Oct. 2.

    The Bulldogs head to Wyoming after snapping their two-match losing streak with a five-set win over San Diego State. The win evened their overall record at 11-11 and their Mountain West record at 7-7.

    Fresno State will look to get back over .500 and pick up that sweep on Thursday night against the Cowgirls.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Fresno State at Wyoming in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
