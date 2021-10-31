Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia goes for the two-match series sweep of Alabama on Sunday afternoon when the two SEC programs face off in women's college volleyball.
    Author:

    Georgia went to visit rival Alabama on Saturday for the first of a two-match series and took the Crimson Tide down in four sets. The Bulldogs lost the first set 30-28 but then recovered to take the next three to go home with the win.

    How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Live stream the Georgia at Alabama match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved their SEC record to 3-7 and 7-14 overall. Georgia is now a match behind South Carolina in the SEC standings and one match ahead of Alabama.

    The Crimson Tide will look to avenge that loss on Sunday and get back even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings.

    Alabama's loss was its eighth in its last 10 matches as it has hit a rough patch in its schedule.

    On Sunday, the Crimson Tide hope they can protect their home court and get a much-needed win as they head into the back end of their schedule. 

    Both of these schools are trying to get hot as the season ends and make it to the SEC tournament.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Georgia at Alabama in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball

    10 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in Women's College Volleyball

    10 minutes ago
    Leeds United
    Premier League

    How to Watch Norwich City vs. Leeds United

    10 minutes ago
    West Ham
    Premier League

    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham United

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    Premier League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Aston Villa

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy