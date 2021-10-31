How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in Women's College Volleyball

Georgia goes for the two-match series sweep of Alabama on Sunday afternoon when the two SEC programs face off in women's college volleyball.

Georgia went to visit rival Alabama on Saturday for the first of a two-match series and took the Crimson Tide down in four sets. The Bulldogs lost the first set 30-28 but then recovered to take the next three to go home with the win.

Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The win improved their SEC record to 3-7 and 7-14 overall. Georgia is now a match behind South Carolina in the SEC standings and one match ahead of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide will look to avenge that loss on Sunday and get back even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings.

Alabama's loss was its eighth in its last 10 matches as it has hit a rough patch in its schedule.

On Sunday, the Crimson Tide hope they can protect their home court and get a much-needed win as they head into the back end of their schedule.

Both of these schools are trying to get hot as the season ends and make it to the SEC tournament.

