Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia goes for its third straight win in women's college volleyball on Wednesday when it travels to Kentucky.
    Author:

    Georgia hits the road to take on SEC-leading Kentucky on Wednesday coming off a two-match sweep of Alabama. The Bulldogs lost just one set in picking up the two wins.

    How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Georgia at Kentucky match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The wins improved their record to 4-7 in the SEC and has them climbing out of the bottom of the standings.

    On Wednesday, though, the Bulldogs will have to play one of their best matches of the year if they want to upset Kentucky.

    The Wildcats have been the best team in the SEC all year. They have dropped just one match, a five-set upset loss to South Carolina last Thursday. Kentucky bounced back on Friday to gain the split when it beat the Gamecocks in straight sets.

    The split has the Wildcats at 10-1 in the SEC and one match up in the loss column on Mississippi State and Florida.

    On Wednesday, the Wildcats will look to stay on top of the conference and pick up their 11th conference win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Georgia at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17079441
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Revelations Cup, United States vs. Brazil

    11 minutes ago
    evan-mobley
    SI Guide

    Top Three NBA Draft Choices Take the Floor

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State in Men's College Soccer

    5 hours ago
    Golf Course
    Womens Golf

    How to Watch Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, First Round

    17 hours ago
    UCLA Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs. UCLA

    19 hours ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) reacts at a press conference after the game against the Chico State at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    19 hours ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) reacts at a press conference after the game against the Chico State at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    CSU Bakersfield vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    19 hours ago
    Orgeon State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Portland State at Oregon State

    19 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy