Georgia goes for its third straight win in women's college volleyball on Wednesday when it travels to Kentucky.

Georgia hits the road to take on SEC-leading Kentucky on Wednesday coming off a two-match sweep of Alabama. The Bulldogs lost just one set in picking up the two wins.

How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The wins improved their record to 4-7 in the SEC and has them climbing out of the bottom of the standings.

On Wednesday, though, the Bulldogs will have to play one of their best matches of the year if they want to upset Kentucky.

The Wildcats have been the best team in the SEC all year. They have dropped just one match, a five-set upset loss to South Carolina last Thursday. Kentucky bounced back on Friday to gain the split when it beat the Gamecocks in straight sets.

The split has the Wildcats at 10-1 in the SEC and one match up in the loss column on Mississippi State and Florida.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats will look to stay on top of the conference and pick up their 11th conference win.

Regional restrictions may apply.