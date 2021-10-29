How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Gonzaga at Pacific in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Gonzaga and Pacific both look for their second straight win when they battle on Thursday night.
    Gonzaga heads to Pacific after a gritty five set win against Loyola Marymount on Saturday. The Bulldogs raced out to a two set lead, but would drop sets three and four. They were able to recover in time, winning the fifth set 15-10 to come away with the win.

    How to Watch Gonzaga at Pacific in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the Gonzaga at Pacific match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win was just the Bulldogs third in the West Coast Conference. They head to Pacific looking for their first road win after losing all eight of their matches away from Spokane.

    Pacific will look to be an unwelcome host and send the Bulldogs home with yet another road loss.

    The Tigers snapped a three match losing streak on Saturday when they swept San Francisco in three sets. The win evened their WCC record at 5-5 on the year.

    The Tigers will look to get back over .500 in the conference and complete a two match sweep of Gonzaga this year. Pacific took care of the Bulldogs in four sets back on Oct. 2 in the first meeting of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Gonzaga at Pacific in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
