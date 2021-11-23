How to Watch Gonzaga at Pepperdine

No. 25 Pepperdine looks to end the regular season with its fourth straight win Tuesday night when it hosts Gonzaga in NCAA women's volleyball.

Pepperdine comes into its season finale on a three-match winning streak and with a chance to finish tied for second place in the WCC. The No. 25 Waves need to beat Gonzaga and need San Diego to lose to BYU to finish in a tie with the Toreros for second.

Match Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Waves are trying to finish off their regular season with a win before they look to make a run in the NCAA tournament. Pepperdine looks like they have done enough to get a berth, but they don't want to put any doubt in the minds selection committee with a loss to a Gonzaga team that has struggled in the WCC this year.

The Bulldogs have had their troubles but they come into the final match of the regular season on a two-match winning streak.

Gonzaga has beaten San Francisco and Portland in its last two matches to improve its record to 5–12 in the WCC and 9–19 overall.

It hasn't been the best season for the Bulldogs, but they have a chance to finish it on a high note with an upset win over Pepperdine.

