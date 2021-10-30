How to Watch Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

Saint Mary's looks for its fifth straight win when it hosts Gonzaga on Saturday afternoon in NCAA women's volleyball.

The Gonzaga women's volleyball team heads to Saint Mary's (Calif.) on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back after a tough three-set loss to Pacific on Thursday.

How to Watch Gonzaga at Saint Mary's in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The loss, their third in four matches, dropped the Bulldogs' conference record to just 3–8 on the year.

Despite their struggles in the WCC this year, the Bulldogs upset Saint Mary's in their first match a month ago. Gonzaga took down the Gaels in four sets after it won an epic fourth set 33–31.

The Gaels will look to get their revenge on the Bulldogs and win their fifth straight match. Saint Mary's four-match winning streak has come after a two-match losing streak and is one of the team's best stretches of the season. The winning streak has improved their WCC record to 6–5 and has them at 12–8 overall.

These two teams have had their troubles inside the WCC but will look to Saturday's match as a chance to gain momentum for the rest of the season.

