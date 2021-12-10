Skip to main content
    How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Illinois heads to Nebraska on Thursday for a third-round matchup in the Women's College Volleyball NCAA Tournament.
    Big Ten rivals meet up for the third time this year, but this match is do-or-die. Nebraska got the better of Illinois in both matchups this season, winning both in straight sets.

    How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Illinois at Nebraska match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Thursday, Illinois will look to avenge those losses when it matters most.

    The Illini had the tougher road to get the third round, as they beat West Virginia in four sets and then knocked off defending national champion Kentucky in four. 

    Illinois left no doubt against the Wildcats, as they won the third set 25-10 and then finished them off in the fourth.

    They hope they can carry that momentum into Thursday and finally pull off a victory against Nebraska.

    The Cornhuskers will go for the sweep of Illinois in their effort to make it to the quarterfinals to play either Washington or Texas.

    Nebraska finished runner-up in the Big Ten but is trying to still prove it is one of the best teams in the country with a win.

    This is another great battle in the third round, as the Big Ten gets to once again show off why it is the best conference in the country this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

