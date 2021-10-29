Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Illinois at Rutgers in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Illinois looks for its third win in a row Friday when it travels to Rutgers in NCAA women's volleyball.
    The Big Ten is loaded with top teams in women's volleyball this season, but Illinois has been overlooked so far. The Fighting Illini are 6–4 in the conference heading into Friday's match against Rutgers.

    How to Watch Illinois at Rutgers in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Illinois at Rutgers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois is on a two-match winning streak after beating Northwestern on Oct. 20 and then a good Michigan team last Saturday, both in four sets. The Illini have not been flashy this year but they keep winning and have played tough against the top teams in the conference.

    On Friday night, they head on the road looking for another win against a Rutgers team that is still searching for its first Big Ten win.

    The Scarlet Knights have won just four sets during conference play, two of those were in their last match against Indiana.

    Rutgers won the second and third set to take a lead against the Hoosiers on Sunday but could not finish the job, dropping the fourth and fifth sets to take its 11th straight loss.

