West Virginia goes for the two-match sweep of Kansas when they meet on Friday afternoon in NCAA women's volleyball.

The Kansas women's volleyball team is in the midst of a tough stretch entering Friday's match against West Virginia. The Jayhawks have lost seven of their last eight matches, including a three-set loss to the Mountaineers on Thursday.

How to Watch Kansas at West Virginia in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU (G)

This stretch has dropped the Jayhawks to 12–10 overall and 4–7 in the Big 12. Kansas had a good start to the conference season, with wins in its first three matches, but since has stumbled.

The tough stretch did include a five-set loss to No. 1 Texas. The Jayhawks became the only team to push the undefeated Longhorns to five sets this year.

Kansas will look snap out of its losing streak and get a split with West Virginia, but the Mountaineers dominated the Jayhawks in their straight-set win Thursday. The win was their second straight and improved their Big 12 record to 5–7.

West Virginia has done well against teams the bottom half of the conference but has really struggled with the top teams. On Friday, they will look to inch closer to .500 and get a two-match sweep of the struggling Jayhawks.

