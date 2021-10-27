    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kentucky puts its undefeated SEC record on the line when it travels to rival Tennessee on Wednesday night in women's college volleyball.
    Kentucky finished off a tough two-match sweep of Arkansas over the weekend to stay perfect in the SEC at 8-0. The Wildcats' win, combined with Tennessee's loss on Sunday, has the team two matches ahead for first place in the SEC.

    How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee:

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Kentucky at Tennessee match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats had to fight hard against the Razorbacks, as Arkansas pushed them to five sets in each of their matches. On Friday, Kentucky blew a two-set lead, but the Wildcats recovered to win the fifth set 15-8 to pick up the victory.

    On Saturday, Kentucky had to come back from a 2-1 deficit to pick up the win. The Wildcats won the fourth set 25-16 and then held on for a 16-14 win in the fifth.

    On Wednesday, they will look to put even more distance between themselves and the rest of the conference when they take on Tennessee.

    The Volunteers were upset Sunday afternoon when LSU took them down in three sets. Tennessee beat the Tigers Saturday night but got caught looking ahead to Kentucky, as the team played arguably its worst match of the year in the three-set loss.

    The Volunteers will look to regroup and deal the Wildcats their first conference loss of the year Wednesday night. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

