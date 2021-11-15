Louisville puts its perfect record and No. 1 ranking on the line when it heads to Notre Dame in NCAA women's volleyball on Monday night.

The Louisville women's volleyball team's dominant season continued Friday when it beat No. 14 Georgia Tech in three sets. The win was the 24th straight for the undefeated No. 1 Cardinals, who will look to continue their streak Monday against Notre Dame.

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Cardinals have rarely been tested all year long. Of their 24 wins, 18 have come in straight sets.

Louisville will face an Irish team that is coming off a big win against NC State on Friday. The Irish were able to beat the Wolfpack and earn a series split after they lost a tough five-set match the week before.

The win moved the Irish to 8–6 in the ACC and two matches back of Florida State for fourth place in the conference standings.

On Monday, they will look to win their second straight match and pull off the biggest upset of the year against the Cardinals.

