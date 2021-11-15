Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisville puts its perfect record and No. 1 ranking on the line when it heads to Notre Dame in NCAA women's volleyball on Monday night.
    Author:

    The Louisville women's volleyball team's dominant season continued Friday when it beat No. 14 Georgia Tech in three sets. The win was the 24th straight for the undefeated No. 1 Cardinals, who will look to continue their streak Monday against Notre Dame.

    How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV:  ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Oregon at Oregon State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinals have rarely been tested all year long. Of their 24 wins, 18 have come in straight sets.

    Louisville will face an Irish team that is coming off a big win against NC State on Friday. The Irish were able to beat the Wolfpack and earn a series split after they lost a tough five-set match the week before.

    The win moved the Irish to 8–6 in the ACC and two matches back of Florida State for fourth place in the conference standings.

    On Monday, they will look to win their second straight match and pull off the biggest upset of the year against the Cardinals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Louisville at Notre Dame in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame

    2 minutes ago
    odell-beckham-jr
    SI Guide

    OBJ Expected to Make Rams Debut Vs. 49ers

    34 minutes ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Austria vs. Moldova

    3 hours ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Albania vs. Andorra

    3 hours ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Italy

    3 hours ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Scotland vs. Denmark

    3 hours ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch San Marino vs. England

    3 hours ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) jockey for position on the baseline during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Clippers

    20 hours ago
    New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) grabs the ball after a turnover by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) ends the game late in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants defeat the Raiders, 23-16, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    20 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy