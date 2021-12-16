How to Watch Louisville vs. Wisconsin in Women's Volleyball Semifinals

Undefeated and top-ranked Louisville takes on No. 4 Wisconsin in the first semifinal of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament.

No. 1 Louisville has been the best team in women's college volleyball this year and its run through the first four rounds of the tournament has been no different.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Cardinals have lost just one set in the tournament, and that came in their quarterfinal win against No. 13 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were able to win the second set, but Louisville took control and dominated the last two sets to earn a semifinal berth against No. 4 Wisconsin.

The Badgers have been even more dominant in the tournament as they have yet to lose a set in their first four matches.

Wisconsin won a loaded Big Ten conference and then showed again why it was the best in the conference when it swept No. 11 Minnesota in the quarterfinals.

Louisville also hasn't been tested much this year and it could stay dominant, but Wisconsin is talented enough to finally deal the Cardinals their first loss of the year.

