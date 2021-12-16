Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Wisconsin in Women's Volleyball Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Undefeated and top-ranked Louisville takes on No. 4 Wisconsin in the first semifinal of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament.
    Author:

    No. 1 Louisville has been the best team in women's college volleyball this year and its run through the first four rounds of the tournament has been no different. 

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Louisville vs. Wisconsin match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinals have lost just one set in the tournament, and that came in their quarterfinal win against No. 13 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were able to win the second set, but Louisville took control and dominated the last two sets to earn a semifinal berth against No. 4 Wisconsin.

    The Badgers have been even more dominant in the tournament as they have yet to lose a set in their first four matches.

    Wisconsin won a loaded Big Ten conference and then showed again why it was the best in the conference when it swept No. 11 Minnesota in the quarterfinals.

    Louisville also hasn't been tested much this year and it could stay dominant, but Wisconsin is talented enough to finally deal the Cardinals their first loss of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Louisville vs. Wisconsin in Women's Volleyball Semi-Finals

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    golden knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Devils

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359128
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Canadiens

    3 minutes ago
    pistons
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    brodric thomas
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics

    3 minutes ago
    duke basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Appalachian State at Duke

    3 minutes ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Wisconsin in Women's Volleyball Semifinals

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch 3A Division 1 Championship: Brock vs. Lorena

    33 minutes ago
    nc state indiana women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia at NC State in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy