How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina

LSU and South Carolina both look to snap losing streaks when they battle it out Wednesday night.

LSU travels to South Carolina after getting swept by Kentucky over the weekend. The Tigers did win a set in their first match but were overwhelmed by the Wildcats.

How to Watch: LSU at South Carolina

Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream LSU at South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The sweep was coming on the heels of the Tigers' biggest win of the year when they upset Florida two weeks ago. The good vibes didn't translate over to their Kentucky series, though.

South Carolina is also coming into this match on a losing streak, as the Gamecocks have dropped their last three. After getting swept in a two-match series with Tennessee, they dropped a match to Texas A&M last Wednesday.

The Gamecocks had last weekend off, and the extended rest may give them an advantage. It all starts with a home match against LSU before they host Alabama for a two-match series this weekend.

Something has to give on Wednesday night, as both schools look to snap a losing streak and climb the SEC standings. It should make for an entertaining mid-week match.

Regional restrictions may apply.