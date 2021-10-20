How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina

    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch LSU at South Carolina in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LSU and South Carolina both look to snap losing streaks when they battle it out Wednesday night.
    Author:

    LSU travels to South Carolina after getting swept by Kentucky over the weekend. The Tigers did win a set in their first match but were overwhelmed by the Wildcats.

    How to Watch: LSU at South Carolina

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream LSU at South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The sweep was coming on the heels of the Tigers' biggest win of the year when they upset Florida two weeks ago. The good vibes didn't translate over to their Kentucky series, though.

    South Carolina is also coming into this match on a losing streak, as the Gamecocks have dropped their last three. After getting swept in a two-match series with Tennessee, they dropped a match to Texas A&M last Wednesday.

    The Gamecocks had last weekend off, and the extended rest may give them an advantage. It all starts with a home match against LSU before they host Alabama for a two-match series this weekend.

    Something has to give on Wednesday night, as both schools look to snap a losing streak and climb the SEC standings. It should make for an entertaining mid-week match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    LSU at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

