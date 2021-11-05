Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 14 Georgia Tech puts its eight-game winning streak in NCAA women's volleyball on the line when it hosts Miami on Friday night.
    Author:

    The Miami women's volleyball team heads on the road to face Georgia Tech in a battle for second place in the ACC. Both teams are 10–2 in the conference, tied with No. 3 Pitt, and two matches back of undefeated No. 2 Louisville.

    How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Since a four-set loss to Pitt, Miami is on a five-match winning streak. The Hurricanes have dropped just four sets during their winning streak, though the streak has come against teams in the bottom half of the conference.

    The Yellow Jackets have been even hotter than the Hurricanes as they have reeled off eight straight wins. Since back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and Louisville, they have been dominant, losing just four sets during their winning streak.

    Their biggest win was a five-set road upset of Pitt. They will get a rematch with Louisville and Pitt in the coming weeks, but first they must take care of a tough Miami team Friday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Miami at Georgia Tech in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
