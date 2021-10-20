How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue

    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan State at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State looks to snap a five-match losing streak and upset top 10 Purdue on Wednesday night.
    The Big Ten has not been kind to Michigan State this year. The Spartans finished their non-conference schedule 7-2 and were looking to compete in a rugged Big Ten.

    

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
