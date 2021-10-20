How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue

The Big Ten has not been kind to Michigan State this year. The Spartans finished their non-conference schedule 7-2 and were looking to compete in a rugged Big Ten.

How to Watch: Michigan State at Purdue

Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

That has not happened so far, as the Spartans are just 1-7 in the Big Ten and have lost five straight. To their credit, four of their five matches have come against ranked teams. Wednesday night is another ranked team as they travel to top 10 Purdue

The Boilermakers are coming off a tough weekend of matches. Friday they dropped a four-set match to Ohio State before they knocked off Penn State in five sets.

Purdue had already beaten Ohio State earlier this year, so the loss was disappointing. However, the team did a good job of bouncing back with the big win against the Nittany Lions.

The Boilermakers currently sit two games back of Nebraska but still look like one of the best teams in a conference that has six legitimate national title contenders.

Michigan State is not one of those teams, but it can still play spoiler and that is exactly what it will try and do Wednesday.

