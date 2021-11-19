Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 6 Purdue goes for its seventh straight win on Friday night when it hosts Michigan in NCAA women's volleyball.
    Author:

    The No. 6 Purdue women's volleyball team has been red-hot lately as the Boilermakers have won six straight, including two against No. 5 Wisconsin. The winning streak has put the Boilermakers in a second-place tie with Minnesota and Penn State in the Big Ten and a match back of Wisconsin and Nebraska.

    How to Watch Michigan at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan at Purdue match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Boilermakers hit a slump in the middle of October when they lost three of four, but they have been the best team in the Big Ten since that point. They have not gone to five sets in any of their past six wins and have looked dominant.

    On Friday, they will look to continue that run against a Michigan team that has been very inconsistent this year.

    The Wolverines are 8–8 in the Big Ten and, outside of their upset win of No. 9 Minnesota, have struggled against the league's best teams. They have taken care of business against the bottom half to the Big Ten but can't get the wins against the top of the conference.

    On Friday, they get another opportunity to pull off an upset, but they will have to be at their best because the Boilermakers are playing great volleyball.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
