    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota at Baylor in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Minnesota travels to Baylor on Thursday afternoon to take on the Bears in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament.
    Minnesota heads to Baylor on Thursday looking to make the quarterfinals and upset the Bears. The Gophers easily won their first two tournament matches by sweeping South Dakota and Stanford to make it to the quarterfinals.

    How to Watch Minnesota at Baylor in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Minnesota at Baylor match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Gophers' win against Stanford in the second round was impressive, as they won 25-20, 25-18,  25-17. It was a dominant performance and one that has them feeling good about their chances against a very strong Baylor team.

    Baylor comes into the match against Minnesota on a nine-match winning streak with one of those wins coming against, at the time, No. 1 Texas. That loss was the only one for the Longhorns this year.

    The Bears have shown they can hang with the best teams in the country. Thursday, they will look to show that again as they try and send Minnesota home with a loss.

    This is another great third-round matchup between two teams that have made it through tough schedules.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

