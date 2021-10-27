    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota at Indiana in Women's College Volleyball

    Minnesota looks for its fifth win in its last six matches when it travels to Indiana on Wednesday night.
    Minnesota heads to Indiana fresh off possibly its biggest win of the year. On Sunday, the Gophers took down red-hot Ohio State 3-1. 

    It was a bounce-back win for the team after it had its three-match winning streak snapped when Penn State defeated Minnesota in three sets on Friday.

    How to Watch Minnesota at Indiana in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Minnesota at Indiana match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved the Gophers' Big Ten record to 7-3 and kept them in a third-place tie with the Nittany Lions.

    On Wednesday, the Gophers will look for their second win in a row and a season sweep of Indiana.

    The Hoosiers will look to avenge their three-set loss to the Gophers. That loss was the third of four straight defeats Indiana suffered before picking up a five-set win against Rutgers on Sunday.

    The Hoosiers have really struggled with the top of the Big Ten, as they have won just one set total in their seven conference losses. 

    It will not be easy for them to break that trend on Wednesday, as the Gophers are one of the best teams in the conference and the country. 

    There have been a lot of upsets lately in women's volleyball, so anything can happen.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Minnesota at Indiana in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
