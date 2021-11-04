Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota at Ohio State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Minnesota looks for its fourth win in a row when it travels to Ohio State on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Minnesota has been hot lately, winning four in a row and seven of its last eight. The Golden Gophers have turned a 3-2 start in the Big Ten into a 9-3 conference record, which is good for second place and just a match back of both Wisconsin and Nebraska.

    How to Watch Minnesota at Ohio State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Minnesota at Ohio State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Gophers three-match winning streak started with a home win over Ohio State. They sent the Buckeyes home with their second straight loss when they won the last three sets in their four-set win.

    Thursday they hope they can get a big road win and complete the season sweep of the Buckeyes.

    Ohio State will look to keep that from happening, as the Buckeyes go for their third straight win after beating Michigan and Michigan State over the weekend. The victories have improved their Big Ten record to 8-4 and have them in a third-place tie with Purdue, Penn State and Illinois. 

    The Big Ten continues to prove why it is the best conference in the country for women's volleyball this year, and this should be a terrific match between two very good teams that feel they have a shot at a Big Ten Championship.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Minnesota at Ohio State in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
