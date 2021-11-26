How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in Women's Col

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Penn State looks to avoid losing its third straight match when it hosts Minnesota on Friday night.
    Author:

    Penn State wraps up its regular season with two home matches starting with Minnesota on Friday. The Nittany Lions have lost two straight matches that have eliminated them from winning the Big Ten, but they can still finish the season off on a high note as they likely head into the NCAA Tournament.

    How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Minnesota at Penn State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Penn State had it tough last weekend, as it lost to Nebraska and Ohio State and only won one set over the two matches. Friday the Nittany Lions will look to get back on track and get a season sweep of Minnesota.

    The Gophers head to Penn State after losing their last two matches. In between the losses they have a forfeit win against Rutgers but have lost to Purdue and Wisconsin in their last two.

    The consecutive losses have also eliminated the Gophers from winning the Big Ten, but like the Nittany Lions, they will most likely get a berth in the NCAA Tournament and are capable of making a run.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Minnesota at Penn State in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Pacers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends the shot during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder

    1 minute ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in Women's Col

    1 minute ago
    washington huskies football
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington

    1 minute ago
    Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) defends during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.Pittsburgh won 30-23 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    North Carolina vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    NC State vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) hugs Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after the game at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy