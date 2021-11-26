How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in Women's Col

Penn State looks to avoid losing its third straight match when it hosts Minnesota on Friday night.

Penn State wraps up its regular season with two home matches starting with Minnesota on Friday. The Nittany Lions have lost two straight matches that have eliminated them from winning the Big Ten, but they can still finish the season off on a high note as they likely head into the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Penn State had it tough last weekend, as it lost to Nebraska and Ohio State and only won one set over the two matches. Friday the Nittany Lions will look to get back on track and get a season sweep of Minnesota.

The Gophers head to Penn State after losing their last two matches. In between the losses they have a forfeit win against Rutgers but have lost to Purdue and Wisconsin in their last two.

The consecutive losses have also eliminated the Gophers from winning the Big Ten, but like the Nittany Lions, they will most likely get a berth in the NCAA Tournament and are capable of making a run.

