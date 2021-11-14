Missouri looks to pick up the series split when it plays Georgia on Sunday afternoon in women's college volleyball.

Missouri has not had a great stretch lately. The Tigers have lost seven in a row, including a tough straight-set loss to Georgia on Saturday. They got off to a slow start and could never recover.

How to Watch Missouri at Georgia in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Missouri at Georgia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sunday, they will look to avenge that loss and pick up just their second SEC win of the year. The season has not gone the way the Tigers had hoped, but they still have a couple of weeks left to end it on a high note.

Georgia's win on Saturday was its third in its last four matches, with the only loss during that time coming to first-place Kentucky.

The Bulldogs have been playing good volleyball lately and will look to continue that on Sunday to pick up the sweep of the Tigers.

These two teams have been battling in the loaded SEC all year. They'll both look to get some wins and climb the conference standings as the season ends.

Regional restrictions may apply.