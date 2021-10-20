How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

NC State looks for its fifth win a row when it travels to rival North Carolina on Wednesday.

NC State heads to rival North Carolina Wednesday on a roll. After losing three straight matches, the Wolfpack has turned it around and won four straight. They have knocked off Virginia Tech and Wake Forest in straight sets and beat Syracuse and Boston College in four sets each.

How to Watch: NC State at North Carolina

Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The winning streak has upped their ACC record to 5-3 and has them tied with Florida State and Notre Dame for fourth place in the conference. They look to make it five in a row against an equally hot North Carolina team Wednesday.

The Tar Heels have also won four matches in a row, and in a weird bit of scheduling, the wins have been against the exact same teams as the Wolfpack.

The winning streak has evened the Tar Heels ACC record at 4-4 after they dropped their first four conference matches.

These two rivals are evenly matched, which should make for a great battle. Rival matches are always going to be entertaining, but when the talent level is close to the same it makes it even better. This should be a great match to watch, and while it won't grab the headlines of the ACC, it still should be a barnburner.

Regional restrictions may apply.