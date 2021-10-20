How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NC State at North Carolina in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    NC State looks for its fifth win a row when it travels to rival North Carolina on Wednesday.
    Author:

    NC State heads to rival North Carolina Wednesday on a roll. After losing three straight matches, the Wolfpack has turned it around and won four straight. They have knocked off Virginia Tech and Wake Forest in straight sets and beat Syracuse and Boston College in four sets each.

    How to Watch: NC State at North Carolina

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream NC State at North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The winning streak has upped their ACC record to 5-3 and has them tied with Florida State and Notre Dame for fourth place in the conference. They look to make it five in a row against an equally hot North Carolina team Wednesday.

    The Tar Heels have also won four matches in a row, and in a weird bit of scheduling, the wins have been against the exact same teams as the Wolfpack.

    The winning streak has evened the Tar Heels ACC record at 4-4 after they dropped their first four conference matches.

    These two rivals are evenly matched, which should make for a great battle. Rival matches are always going to be entertaining, but when the talent level is close to the same it makes it even better. This should be a great match to watch, and while it won't grab the headlines of the ACC, it still should be a barnburner.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    NC State at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

    54 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Indoor Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Alabama

    54 seconds ago
    Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue

    54 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina

    54 seconds ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

    54 seconds ago
    USATSI_16943253
    MLS

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas

    54 seconds ago
    New England Revolution
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

    30 minutes ago
    Boston Celtics Aaron Nesmith
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Knicks

    30 minutes ago
    Toronto Raptors Malachi Flynn
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy