Nebraska looks to snap its two-match losing streak when it visits red-hot Illinois on Thursday night.

Just a week ago Nebraska was undefeated in the Big Ten and in sole possession of first place. A week later and the Cornhuskers are on a two-match losing streak and find themselves tied with Wisconsin for first.

How to Watch Nebraska at Illinois in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska at Illinois match on fuboTV:

Nebraska suffered its first two Big Ten losses to the Badgers on Friday in three sets and then followed it up with a five-set defeat to Minnesota. The losses snapped a 10-match winning streak and dropped its overall record to 16-5 on the year.

Thursday the Cornhuskers will look to get back in the win column when they take on an Illinois team that has won four straight matches.

The Illini have been on fire the last two weeks, as they have beaten Northwestern, Michigan, Rutgers and No. 13 Penn State. That has improved its Big Ten record to 8-4 on the year.

The last match that Illinois lost was to Nebraska in straight sets. The Cornhuskers overwhelmed the Illini in the dominating win. The Illini will look to avenge that loss and stay hot Thursday night to avoid the season sweep. The Cornhuskers hope they can snap out of their funk and once again beat the Illini.

