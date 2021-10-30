Skip to main content
    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nebraska looks to bounce back from its first Big Ten loss of the year in women's college volleyball when it travels to Minnesota on Saturday night.
    Author:

    Nebraska saw its 10-match winning streak come to a screeching halt with a three-set loss to Wisconsin on Wednesday night. It was a shocking way for the Cornhuskers to lose, as they were sitting at the top of the Big Ten with a perfect record.

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Nebraska at Minnesota match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cornhuskers had gotten healthy and were playing great volleyball, rolling through their first 10 matches in the Big Ten while losing just three total sets.

    The Badgers didn't get the memo, though, and took it to Nebraska to give the team its first loss.

    Nebraska now must forget that match and move on, as it travels to a Minnesota team very capable of winning a tough conference match. 

    The Gophers are coming into this match having won their last two and five of their last six. After a shaky start to conference play, the Gophers have once again shown why they are a force to be reckoned with.

    Minnesota will look to hand Nebraska its second straight loss on Saturday night and move to within one match of the Cornhuskers. 

    The Big Ten has given fans a ton of great matches this year, and this one shouldn't be any different.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

