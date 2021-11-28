Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 11 Nebraska heads to No. 6 Purdue for its season finale as the Cornhuskers and Boilermakers battle for second place in the Big Ten.
    The No. 11 Nebraska women's volleyball team travels to No. 6 Purdue a day after losing to No. 5 Wisconsin in four sets. The loss kept the Cornhuskers from clinching a share of the Big Ten title. It also dropped them into a tie with Purdue for second place in the conference.

    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Nebraska at Purdue match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nebraska's loss snapped a four-match winning streak. The streak had set them up for a possible Big Ten title but they couldn't get it done against a very good Wisconsin team on Friday night. The Cornhuskers did win the first set easily but couldn't keep it up and lost the last three sets.

    On Saturday, they will look to beat a red-hot Purdue team and earn a season sweep of the Boilermakers.

    Purdue has been playing like the best team in the Big Ten over the last month as they have won nine straight, including two against Wisconsin. The last time the Boilermakers lost was in four sets to Nebraska back on Oct. 23.

    Purdue is getting hot at the right time as the Boilermakers get ready for a berth into the NCAA tournament, where they could make a deep run.

    First, they will want to get some revenge on Nebraska and clinch second place in the Big Ten or, with a Wisconsin loss, even a share of the Big Ten title.

