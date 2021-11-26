Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nebraska at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nebraska goes for its fifth straight win on Friday night when it travels to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.
    Author:

    Nebraska and Wisconsin battle on early Friday evening with first place in the Big Ten on the line. Both schools have a 15-3 conference record and are one match up on Purdue. The winner of this match will just need a win in their regular-season finale to win the Big Ten title outright.

    How to Watch Nebraska at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Nebraska at Wisconsin match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nebraska had the tougher final match, as it must play Purdue while Wisconsin plays Indiana in its final regular-season match.

    The Cornhuskers come in winners of their last four after they went through a slump where they lost three of four. They have gotten hot at the right time but have two of their toughest matches of the year left.

    Wisconsin has also been playing well, as it has won its last three after its second loss to Purdue a couple of weeks ago.

    Wisconsin won the first matchup between these two schools in straight sets. The Badgers won close sets in the first and third but won the second one easily. They will look to do that again on Friday and clinch at least a share of the Big Ten title.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Nebraska at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    5:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_11996156
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball

    32 minutes ago
    tcu women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch TCU at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in Women's College Basketball

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17224335
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Capitals

    32 minutes ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Kentucky at DePaul in Men's College

    32 minutes ago
    Northern Kentucky Norse guard Bryson Langdon (11), center, celebrates with Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adham Eleeda (1) and Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adrian Nelson (4) after hitting a shot to go up by 2 points with under 2 seconds to play in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Northern Kentucky Norse and the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sat. Jan. 30, 2021, at BB&amp;T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky. Illinois Chicago Flames At Northern Kentucky Norse
    College Basketball

    Northern Kentucky vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Northern Kentucky Norse guard Bryson Langdon (11), center, celebrates with Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adham Eleeda (1) and Northern Kentucky Norse forward Adrian Nelson (4) after hitting a shot to go up by 2 points with under 2 seconds to play in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Northern Kentucky Norse and the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sat. Jan. 30, 2021, at BB&amp;T Arena in Highland Heights, Ky. Illinois Chicago Flames At Northern Kentucky Norse
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    32 minutes ago
    tcu football
    College Football

    How to Watch TCU at Iowa State

    1 hour ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa State vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy