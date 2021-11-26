Nebraska goes for its fifth straight win on Friday night when it travels to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.

Nebraska and Wisconsin battle on early Friday evening with first place in the Big Ten on the line. Both schools have a 15-3 conference record and are one match up on Purdue. The winner of this match will just need a win in their regular-season finale to win the Big Ten title outright.

How to Watch Nebraska at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska at Wisconsin match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nebraska had the tougher final match, as it must play Purdue while Wisconsin plays Indiana in its final regular-season match.

The Cornhuskers come in winners of their last four after they went through a slump where they lost three of four. They have gotten hot at the right time but have two of their toughest matches of the year left.

Wisconsin has also been playing well, as it has won its last three after its second loss to Purdue a couple of weeks ago.

Wisconsin won the first matchup between these two schools in straight sets. The Badgers won close sets in the first and third but won the second one easily. They will look to do that again on Friday and clinch at least a share of the Big Ten title.

Regional restrictions may apply.