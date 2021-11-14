Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Carolina goes for its second straight win when it travels to Virginia on Sunday afternoon in this ACC women's volleyball matchup.
    The North Carolina women's volleyball team will go for a weekend sweep of the ACC's Virginia schools Sunday when it takes on Virginia.

    On Friday night, the Tar Heels knocked off Virginia Tech in four sets to pick up their eighth ACC win and get back over .500 in the conference.

    How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the North Carolina at Virginia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win snapped a two-match losing streak in which the Tar Heels lost to Notre Dame and No. 1 Louisville. It has been a tough stretch for the Tar Heels, but they got back on track with Friday's win.

    On Sunday, they will look to get their second victory in a row when they travel to face a Virginia team that has lost 13 straight matches.

    The Cavaliers have really been struggling lately, but they haven't gone down without a fight. They have been playing each team tough despite not coming away with any victories.

    Virginia's last win came against North Carolina back on Sept. 26. On Sunday, the Cavaliers will look to shock the Tar Heels again and pick up the season sweep.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    North Carolina at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
