North Carolina goes for its second straight win when it travels to Virginia on Sunday afternoon in this ACC women's volleyball matchup.

On Friday night, the Tar Heels knocked off Virginia Tech in four sets to pick up their eighth ACC win and get back over .500 in the conference.

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the North Carolina at Virginia match on fuboTV

The win snapped a two-match losing streak in which the Tar Heels lost to Notre Dame and No. 1 Louisville. It has been a tough stretch for the Tar Heels, but they got back on track with Friday's win.

On Sunday, they will look to get their second victory in a row when they travel to face a Virginia team that has lost 13 straight matches.

The Cavaliers have really been struggling lately, but they haven't gone down without a fight. They have been playing each team tough despite not coming away with any victories.

Virginia's last win came against North Carolina back on Sept. 26. On Sunday, the Cavaliers will look to shock the Tar Heels again and pick up the season sweep.

