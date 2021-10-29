Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame at Duke in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Duke looks to snap a three-match losing streak Friday when it hosts Notre Dame in NCAA women's volleyball.
    Author:

    The Notre Dame women's volleyball team heads to Duke on Friday night playing some of its best volleyball of the year. The Irish have won six of their last eight matches, and one of the two losses came in five sets against No. 4 Pitt, one of the best teams in the country.

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Duke in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Notre Dame at Duke match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Notre Dame's hot streak has them at 6–4 in the ACC and within two matches of getting to .500 overall after the team struggled to start the season.

    The Irish will look to continue their recent success against a Duke team that has lost three straight matches and five of its last six.

    The Blue Devils have been swept by Georgia Tech, North Carolina and N.C. State during their losing streak, dropping their ACC record to 3–7. Duke finished nonconference play with a 9–2 record but has not been able to continue that strong play inside the ACC.

    The Blue Devils come in with the better overall record, but Notre Dame is playing better volleyball and will look to continue that with a win Friday over Duke.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

