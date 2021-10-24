How to Watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Minnesota and Ohio State are both looking to bounce back after losses Friday night when they meet up Sunday afternoon.
    Minnesota had its three-match winning streak snapped on Friday night when Penn State won in three sets. The Gophers started slow, getting beat 25-17 in the first set, and could never recover.

    How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Ohio State at Minnesota match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Nittany Lions proceeded to win two close sets in the second and third to hand the Gophers their third Big Ten loss. Minnesota's conference record is now 6-3, and it is tied with Ohio State and Purdue for fourth place in the conference.

    Ohio State also lost Friday night which snapped its six-match winning streak. The Buckeyes lost their first two Big Ten matches but bounced back with the winning streak before Wisconsin took them down Friday.

    Ohio State was overwhelmed in Madison, as the Badgers won the first two sets and then finished them off 25-14 in the fourth set.

    The Big Ten is absolutely loaded, so a 6-3 record is nothing to be ashamed of for either one of theses teams. They both will look to bounce back and pick up their seventh win in conference and move a match in front of the other one Sunday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

