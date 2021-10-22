    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top teams in the Big Ten collide Friday night, as Ohio State takes on Wisconsin.
    Author:

    A winning streak will end when Ohio State invades Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have won six in a row while the Badgers have won their last seven.

    How to Watch Ohio State at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Ohio State at Wisconsin match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The two schools are currently playing as well as anybody in the Big Ten, and this should be one of the best matches of the year in the conference.

    Ohio State dropped its first two conference matches, but since then, the team has been unstoppable. The Buckeyes have lost just one set during their winning streak, and that was to No. 9 Purdue in a match in which Ohio State got their revenge from an earlier loss.

    Wisconsin has been equally as impressive. The Badgers have rolled off seven straight wins since losing their Big Ten opener to Maryland. They have lost just two sets during their run which has them ranked third in the country.

    Both schools are chasing first-place Nebraska. They both have looked unbeatable over the last few weeks, and this should be an incredible match that is the highlight of the Big Ten's Friday night slate.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

