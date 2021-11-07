Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Ole Miss at Tennessee in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ole Miss goes for its fifth straight win in women's college volleyball on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Tennessee.
    Ole Miss goes on the road on Sunday for a quick trip to Tennessee, as it looks for its fifth straight win. The Rebels are coming off series sweeps of Missouri and South Carolina.

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Ole Miss at Tennessee match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The four wins in a row have moved them over .500 in the SEC at 6-5. The schedule gets tougher, though, with the Volunteers and LSU coming up.

    Sunday, they will look to make it five in a row against a Tennessee team that has lost three straight matches.

    Thursday night, the Volunteers struggled in a four-set loss to Florida. The Gators won the last three sets after dropping the first to send Tennessee home with their third straight loss.

    The losing streak has dropped the Vols' SEC record to 8-4 and just one match ahead of the visiting Rebels.

    They will look to get back on track against the Rebels before they go on the road to Mississippi State next weekend.

    This is a match between two schools going in the opposite direction over the last two weeks, and the Rebels will look to take advantage to draw even with the Volunteers in the SEC standings.

