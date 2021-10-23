USC looks for its fourth straight win as it hosts Oregon State on Friday night.

USC has moved into a second-place tie with Oregon and Utah after winning its last three matches. After a slow start to conference play, the Trojans have come alive in wins against Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State.

How to Watch Oregon State at USC in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

USC has had a rocky Pac-12 schedule. They upset Washington State, which is tied for first, but also struggled against the lower-ranked teams in the conference. The Trojans' three losses came against UCLA, Washington and Utah, all of which are ranked.

On Friday night, they will look to stay hot when they host an Oregon State team that has really struggled this year.

The Beavers come to Los Angeles with just three wins on the year. One of those did come just two weeks ago when they beat Cal in straight sets.

It has not been an easy season for Oregon State, but they will still look to play spoiler against the top teams in the conference.

Friday night's match might not look like it will be close, but the Beavers will not go down without a fight.

