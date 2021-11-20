Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 12 Washington looks to extend its four-match winning streak in women's college volleyball when it hosts Oregon State on Friday night.
    No. 12 Washington has won four straight outings in women's college volleyball since losing in three sets to No. 13 UCLA. The Huskies have been rolling ever since that loss and are now tied with the Bruins for first place in the Pac-12.

    How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream the Oregon State at Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies have been playing great but need to keep it up over the next four matches if they want to have a shot at the Pac-12 title.

    On Friday, they need to take care of an Oregon State team that has struggled before a huge match with No. 16 Oregon on Sunday.

    Oregon State has not had the best season, but with four matches left, they have the opportunity to play spoiler to some of the top teams and that starts on Friday against Washington.

    The Beavers will be huge underdogs in this match, but with the Huskies having a huge match with Oregon on the horizon, the Beavers could catch their opponents looking ahead and score a huge upset of the Huskies on Friday night.

