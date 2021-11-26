Oregon heads to rival Oregon State to wrap up its regular season looking for a sweep of the Beavers.

Oregon finishes its season with a trip to visit its hated rival Oregon State. The Ducks are looking to win their second straight match after they beat Arizona on Tuesday in straight sets.

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

The win improved Oregon's Pac-12 record to 12-7 and has the Ducks 21-8 overall as they get ready for a likely NCAA Tournament berth.

First though, they will look to take care of an Oregon State team that comes in after a big upset of Arizona State on Wednesday.

The Beavers' win against the Sun Devils was their biggest of the year and has them ready to pull off a huge upset of the rival Ducks to finish the year.

It has not been a great season for Oregon State, but rivalries are where anything can happen. The Beavers will hope that means spoiling the end of the season for Oregon.

The Ducks will look to keep that from happening as they look to win for the second time this year against the Beavers after they beat them in three sets back on Sep. 22.

