How to Watch Oregon at Stanford

Oregon and Stanford battle Thursday night in a match of two teams trying to regain their footing in the Pac-12. Both teams have been struggling lately after looking like two of the best teams in the conference earlier in the year.

Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Oregon did win its last match against Colorado in five sets, but it was just its second win in six matches. The Ducks were able to pick up the win after losing in three sets to Utah on Friday. The win improved their Pac-12 record to 7-5, but after a 5-1 start, it is not where they thought they would be.

Stanford is also coming in wondering what has gone wrong with its season lately. The Cardinal has dropped three straight, including two shocking losses over the weekend.

Stanford lost to Arizona State and Arizona, combining to win just one set. The Cardinal had already beaten both teams easily earlier in the year. The losses to the Arizona schools came on the heels of also getting swept by Washington. The losing streak has them just 7-5 in the Pac-12 and tied with Oregon for fourth place in the conference.

