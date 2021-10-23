How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in Women's College Volleyball:

Oregon looks to snap a two-match losing streak when it travels to UCLA for a Friday night match.

Oregon missed a golden opportunity to take over first place in the Pac-12 by losing its last two matches. After a big win over Utah, the Ducks have dropped consecutive matches to Washington and Washington State.

The losses have dropped their Pac-12 record to 5-3 and places them a match back of the teams at the top: Washington, Washington State, Stanford and UCLA.

Despite the two-match losing streak, the Ducks still have a shot to get back to the top. It starts with their match against the Bruins.

UCLA is also coming in after a loss. The Bruins were upset by Arizona State in five sets last Sunday. They raced out to a two-set lead but watched the third of fourth sets slip away before getting overwhelmed in the fifth set 15-8.

The loss was the second for UCLA in the Pac-12 and dropped the team into the tie for first.

Both schools will need to forget about their recent matches and try to regroup for this huge matchup on Friday night.

