    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon looks to snap a two-match losing streak when it travels to UCLA for a Friday night match.
    Author:

    Oregon missed a golden opportunity to take over first place in the Pac-12 by losing its last two matches. After a big win over Utah, the Ducks have dropped consecutive matches to Washington and Washington State.

    How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

    Live stream the Oregon at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The losses have dropped their Pac-12 record to 5-3 and places them a match back of the teams at the top: Washington, Washington State, Stanford and UCLA. 

    Despite the two-match losing streak, the Ducks still have a shot to get back to the top. It starts with their match against the Bruins.

    UCLA is also coming in after a loss. The Bruins were upset by Arizona State in five sets last Sunday. They raced out to a two-set lead but watched the third of fourth sets slip away before getting overwhelmed in the fifth set 15-8.

    The loss was the second for UCLA in the Pac-12 and dropped the team into the tie for first. 

    Both schools will need to forget about their recent matches and try to regroup for this huge matchup on Friday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Oregon at UCLA in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17002284
    Boxing

    How to Watch Boxing, Cuello vs. Florez, Lescurat vs. Reina

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_16994577
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Kings

    55 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Bellarmine College Preparatory vs. St. Francis in High School Football

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_16988414
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Lakers

    55 seconds ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in Women's College Volleyball

    55 seconds ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Oregon State at USC in Women's College Volleyball

    55 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Cal at Washington in Women's College Volleyball

    55 seconds ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors (15) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 107-86. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    55 seconds ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder center Derrick Favors (15) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 107-86. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    55 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy