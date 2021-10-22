    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch Penn State at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Minnesota looks for its fourth straight win when it hosts Penn State on Friday night.
    Penn State heads west to Minnesota to take on the Gophers. The Nittany Lions are searching for a win after losing their last match to Purdue.

    How to Watch Penn State at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Penn State at Minnesota match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Penn State dropped a tough five-set match to the Boilermakers in its last outing. The loss dropped the team's conference record to 6-2 and moved the Nittany Lions into a third-place tie with Purdue, Ohio State and their opponent Friday night, Minnesota.

    Penn State was on a mini two-match winning streak but couldn't quite get the third in a row, as Purdue took the fourth and fifth sets to get the victory.

    Minnesota looks to make it two losses in a row for the Nittany Lions and pick up its fourth straight victory on Friday night.

    The Gophers have swept Northwestern and Indiana in their last two matches and also beat Michigan State in four since losing to Michigan on Oct. 8. 

    Minnesota has looked dominant against the lower half of the Big Ten, but the schedule ramps up with four matches against ranked opponents during its next five.

    It starts with a visit from Penn State, as both schools look to break the tie in the Big Ten and move a match up in the standings. Both schools are chasing Nebraska in the conference, and they need the win to keep pace.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    22
    2021

    Penn State at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16966533
