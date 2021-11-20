Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Penn State goes for its fifth straight win on Friday when it travels to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers.
    Penn State and Nebraska have been two of the best teams in a loaded Big Ten, and Friday they battle for a shot at first place. The Nittany Lions are currently 12-3 in the conference and one match back of Nebraska and Wisconsin for first place in the Big Ten.

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Penn State at Nebraska match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Penn State has rolled off four straight wins to get in the position to battle for first place. The Nittany Linos have beat Michigan and Michigan State twice.

    Nebraska will look to stay, at the worst, tied with Wisconsin for the Big Ten lead with a win. The Cornhuskers will need to play better though, as they are just 3-3 in their last six matches.

    The slump has put a damper on their 10-0 start to the Big Ten season. The Cornhuskers appeared to be rolling but are now in a battle for the top spot.

    This should be another great match, as Penn State tries to avenge an earlier season four-set loss to the Cornhuskers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

