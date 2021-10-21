Pepperdine looks to snap its two match losing streak when it travels to Gonzaga Thursday.

Pepperdine started its WCC schedule 5-1 and were in prime position to take down the top teams in the conference. The Waves got their chance this past weekend and fell short. The Waves got beat in five sets to San Diego before losing in four sets to BYU.

How to Watch Pepperdine at Gonzaga in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Pepperdine at Gonzaga match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Waves played toe-to-toe with San Diego in their loss, but after winning the first set against BYU, the Cougars completely overwhelmed them.

Thursday they will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs will look to extend Pepperdine's losing streak and in turn bounce back from a loss to Santa Clara on Saturday. The Broncos swept the Bulldogs but it was a close match overall.

Gonzaga's loss dropped their conference record to just 2-6 and they have struggled to get anything going inside the WCC.

They will need to play well on Thursday if they want to upset Pepperdine. They haven't been able to get that big win yet this year, but the Waves are reeling a bit and they may have a shot at a home upset.

