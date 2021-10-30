How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount in Women's College Volleybal

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pepperdine puts its two-match winning streak in women's college volleyball on the line when it travels to Loyola Marymount on Friday evening.
    Author:

    Pepperdine is currently looking up at San Diego and BYU in the WCC standings and needs to take care of business to keep pace. 

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It missed the opportunity to close ground when it lost to both of those programs two weeks ago, but Pepperdine has won both of their matches since. 

    The Waves did what they were supposed to do when they swept both Gonzaga and Portland to improve their WCC record to 7-3, but they still find themselves two back of San Diego and three back of BYU.

    On Friday, they head to fourth-place Loyola Marymount in search of their third straight win.

    If the Waves can beat the Lions on Friday, they will not only keep pace with the top teams, they will also earn a season sweep of LMU.

    These two teams played on Oct. 2 with Pepperdine coming out with a hard-fought five-set win. Loyola Marymount would battle back from two sets down, but couldn't complete the comeback as they lost 15-12 in the fifth set.

    In order for LMU to avenge that loss, it must forget about its last match when it suffered a shocking five-set loss to Gonzaga. The Lions started slow and had to come back from two sets down but once again couldn't finish the job as they lost the fifth set.

    On Friday, they will look to get back on track and upset Pepperdine to earn a series split.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

