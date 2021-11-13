No. 19 San Diego goes for its sixth straight win Saturday afternoon when it hosts Pepperdine in NCAA women's volleyball.

The San Diego women's volleyball team is on a roll entering Saturday's match against Pepperdine. The Toreros have reeled off six straight wins since losing to BYU in their only conference loss of the year.

How to Watch Pepperdine at San Diego in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Virginia Pepperdine at San Diego match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Toreros have lost just one set during their run of six straight wins. They have been completely dominant against the teams in the bottom half of the conference.

On Saturday, the competition ramps back up as they host a Pepperdine team that is right behind them in the WCC standings.

Pepperdine heads to San Diego after getting swept by conference-leading BYU. The Cougars were just too much for the Waves in the straight-set loss.

The loss snapped a five-match winning streak for Pepperdine and also dropped its conference record to 10–4. The Waves sit three matches back of San Diego in the WCC standings.

These two schools played a great match back on Oct. 17 in which San Diego won in five sets. The two teams alternated sets before the Toreros finally clinched it with a 15–13 final set win.

Expect much of the same in this one as both teams have been playing well.

Regional restrictions may apply.