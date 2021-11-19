Pitt goes for its seventh win in a row when they travel to Georgia Tech looking to avenge an earlier season loss.

Pitt has been one of the best teams in not only the ACC but also the country this year. The Panthers have lost just two matches all year, but one of them was against their opponent on Friday afternoon.

How to Watch Pitt at Georgia Tech in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Georgia Tech upset the Panthers back on October 10th that gave them their first loss of the year. The Yellow Jackets won the second and third sets and finally finished the job winning the fifth set 15-9.

Pitt has recovered nicely since that loss losing just once in its last ten matches and that was to No. 1 Louisville.

Georgia Tech's only loss since then was on Sunday when Louisville swept through them. The loss snapped the Yellow Jackets 10-match winning streak and dropped their ACC record to 12-3 and one match back of Pitt.

Friday's match should be fantastic as Pitt looks to stay ahead of the Yellow Jackets, while Georgia Tech will look to tie the Panthers in the standings and pick up the season sweep.

This is a must-watch matchup if you love college volleyball and should not disappoint.

