    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch Pitt vs. Nebraska in Women's Volleyball Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 3 Pitt and No. 10 Nebraska face off in the second semifinal of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament Thursday night.
    No. 3 Pitt and No. 10 Nebraska battle in the second semifinal of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament Thursday night with a berth to the national championship game on the line.

    How to Watch Pitt vs. Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Pitt vs. Nebraska match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It will be the second match between an ACC and a Big Ten team as the two conferences have risen above the pack throughout the season.

    Pitt comes into the match with just three losses, two of which came against No. 1 Louisville. The Panthers dominated No. 8 Purdue in the quarterfinals, winning in four sets.

    On Wednesday, they will face their second straight Big Ten opponent as they try and prove that the ACC is the best conference in the country.

    Nebraska comes in after shocking No. 2 Texas in the quarterfinals. The Longhorns had lost just once all year and the Cornhuskers raced out to a two-set lead and then finished the job in the fourth.

    It was their best match of the year and they will have to be just as good if they want to get by a really good Pitt team.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Pitt vs. Nebraska in Women's Volleyball Semi-Finals

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
