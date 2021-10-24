    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh at Louisville in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 Louisville puts its undefeated season on the line when it takes on No. 4 Pitt Sunday afternoon in NCAA women's volleyball.
    The top two teams in ACC women's volleyball finally meet on the court as No. 4 Pitt travels to No. 2 Louisville on Sunday afternoon. These two schools have been two of the best teams in the country all year long as they have a combined record of 37–1 on the year.

    How to Watch Pitt at Louisville in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Pitt at Louisville match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The only blemish was Pitt's five-set upset loss to No. 13 Georgia Tech on Oct. 10. Since then, they have rolled off three straights wins, the last of which was a rare five-set win. The tough win against Notre Dame was just the fourth five-set win for the Panthers this season.

    The Panthers have been dominant this year, but Louisville has been even better, going a perfect 19–0 so far.

    The Cardinals have won 16 of those matches in three sets. They have only gone to five sets twice and that was against defending national champion No. 5 Kentucky and on the road at Arizona State early in the year.

    Both of these schools have not just the conference title in mind but also the national championship. This is the marquee matchup in the ACC and is the first of two matchups between these powerhouses. They will meet again in the final match of the season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

