Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Purdue at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Purdue and Minnesota both put long winning streaks on the line when they meet up Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Purdue heads north to Minnesota after its biggest win of the year on Friday night when the Boilermakers upset Wisconsin on the road and picked up the season sweep of the Badgers.

    How to Watch Purdue at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Purdue at Minnesota match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win was the Boilermakers' fifth straight and has them just one match back of the three-way first place tie of Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota.

    Sunday Purdue gets a chance to knock off one of those teams and snap Minnesota's six-match winning streak. 

    Minnesota will look to keep its streak going and stay in a tie for first place. The Golden Gophers have lost just four sets during their winning streak and have looked like the best team in the Big Ten during this stretch.

    Sunday afternoon's game is going to be a battle between these top 10 teams and will once again show off the strength of the Big Ten conference.

    Both of these schools are looking to get a regular-season Big Ten title and have dreams of competing for a national championship.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Purdue at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    4:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Florida Gators Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Purdue at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17124728
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Packers

    20 minutes ago
    Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is introduced against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Broncos

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) walk to the sideline following a series against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) eludes San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy