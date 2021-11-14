Purdue and Minnesota both put long winning streaks on the line when they meet up Sunday afternoon.

Purdue heads north to Minnesota after its biggest win of the year on Friday night when the Boilermakers upset Wisconsin on the road and picked up the season sweep of the Badgers.

How to Watch Purdue at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Purdue at Minnesota match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the Boilermakers' fifth straight and has them just one match back of the three-way first place tie of Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Sunday Purdue gets a chance to knock off one of those teams and snap Minnesota's six-match winning streak.

Minnesota will look to keep its streak going and stay in a tie for first place. The Golden Gophers have lost just four sets during their winning streak and have looked like the best team in the Big Ten during this stretch.

Sunday afternoon's game is going to be a battle between these top 10 teams and will once again show off the strength of the Big Ten conference.

Both of these schools are looking to get a regular-season Big Ten title and have dreams of competing for a national championship.

