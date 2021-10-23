Nebraska puts its nine-match winning streak on the line when it hosts Purdue on Saturday night.

Purdue suffered a shocking upset loss to Michigan State on Wednesday and now must travel to Big Ten leading Nebraska.

How to Watch Purdue at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Purdue at Nebraska match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Boilermakers had a rare off-night Wednesday at home when they dropped a tough five-set match to the Spartans. Purdue had looked like one of the best teams in the conference with a 6-2 start but struggled with Michigan State and lost 15-10 in the fifth set.

The Boilermakers will need a short memory, as they take on the red-hot Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Nebraska has won all nine of its Big Ten matches this year and has done it in dominating fashion. The Cornhuskers have lost only two sets during their nine-match winning streak and have clearly looked like the best in a loaded conference.

The schedule ramps up for the Cornhuskers over the next month, as they will continually take on the top teams in the Big Ten. It will be tough for them to continue their fierce play, but if they can it will be one of the more impressive runs through a conference in recent memory.

Purdue has the talent to give Nebraska its first loss, but the Boilermakers will have to play much better than they did on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.