How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland

    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers at Maryland in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rutgers looks to snap a nine-match losing streak when it travels to Maryland on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Rutgers is looking for a big upset Wednesday night when it travels to Maryland. The Scarlet Knights have yet to win a Big Ten match and have had trouble keeping up with the conference's best teams.

    How to Watch: Rutgers at Maryland

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream Rutgers at Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rutgers started the year 8-2, but the Big Ten is absolutely loaded this year. Rutgers just hasn't been able to breakthrough. Wednesday night won't be any easier as it takes on a Maryland team that has won two of its last three matches.

    The Terrapins started Big Ten play off with a bang when they knocked off Wisconsin in five sets. That defeat is still the Badgers' only loss in the Big Ten. The momentum didn't keep going for Maryland, though, as it would drop its next four matches. 

    The Terrapins have been able to get back on track a bit. They have won two of their last three, including a four-set win over Michigan State on Saturday. The win improved their Big Ten record to 3-5 on the year, keeping them in a tie with Northwestern in the standings.

    Rutgers is a desperate team looking for that first conference win, and the Terrapins will try to make sure that doesn't happen on their home court Wednesday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Rutgers at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
